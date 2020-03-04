Consult before suspending operations, govt. tells IT firms

Hours after a few software companies in Mindspace K Raheja IT Park suspended their operations due to COVID-19 fear, Principal Secretary (IT and Industries) Jayesh Ranjan on Wednesday appealed to IT companies in the State capital not to take such decisions without consulting the government.

During a press conference held by him, Cyberabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar, Director, Public Health Dr. G Srinivas Rao and representatives of several IT companies, the Principal Secretary said companies should not keep their offices closed or ask their employees to work from home.

Mr. Ranjan appointed Mr. Sajjanar nodal officer and directed IT companies to inform him if they have planned to shut their operations or decided to direct their employees to work from home.

Officials said that it was panic which was making the companies suspend their operation.

On Wednesday, four IT companies operating from K Raheja IT Park suspended their operations, since a woman employee, who works there, is now quarantined and is undergoing treatment in Gandhi Hospital. She recently returned from Italy and has shown the symptoms of COVID-19.

Nine companies have their work stations in building no 20 in K Raheja IT Park with over 7,500 employees.

“Today the entire building is being sanitised and operations will be normal from Thursday,” Mr. Ranjan said told reporters.

Further the officials have suggested that the companies temporarily disable the biometric attendance system and group meetings at the conference halls, and instead use technology to hold meeting, as there is a high-risk of spreading the virus.

The officials have also requested the companies not to send their employees abroad amid coronavirus outbreak. “You already have other platforms to interact with the colleagues and clients abroad. Don't put your employees’ life at risk," they said.

Unlike earlier, now passengers arriving from other countries at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport are being screened using thermal scanners.

Director, Public Health, Dr. Rao said people should use sanitisers, wash their hands frequently and self quatrain in case they are suffering from cold, cough and fever.

“The effect of the virus will last only 12 hours in a particular place used by the suspect. Only people having cold and cough should use face masks,” he said, adding that in case of any assistance related to COVID-19 citizens can dial 104.

Later, Commissioner Sajjanar requested people not to believe in rumours on the social media on COVID-19 outbreak in the city. “We are keeping vigil to crack down the social media mongers,” he said.