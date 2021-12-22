Hyderabad

Consul General of UAE meets RPO

The first Consul General of the United Arab Emirates in Hyderabad, Aaref Ali Ali Muhammad Al-Taboor Al-Nuaimi, paid a courtesy visit to Regional Passport Officer Dasari Balaiah.

According to officers of the Regional Passport Office, the Consul Geranal and RPO exchanged pleasantries and discussed way and means to improve mutual cooperation between the UAE and Telangana.

Also at the meeting were B Srinivasulu, Deputy Secretary, and Vikram Singh, Section Officer from the Minister of External Affairs Branch Secretariat.


