Hyderabad

Construction worker done to death

A 40-year-old construction worker was murdered allegedly by his friend following an argument after consuming alcohol at Jagadgirigutta on Sunday.

Police said that the accused, Ajay, attacked Purushotam with a brick on the head, resulting in his death.

A murder case has been registered and teams were formed to arrest Ajay, who is at large.

Meanwhile in a separate incident in Kundanbagh of Punjagutta police station limits, Vishwa Sunder Shukla, 62, a businessman from Begum Bazaar, was beaten to death over a family dispute by one Yogesh Attal.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 31, 2021 10:56:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/construction-worker-done-to-death/article33711504.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY