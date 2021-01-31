Construction worker done to death

A 40-year-old construction worker was murdered allegedly by his friend following an argument after consuming alcohol at Jagadgirigutta on Sunday.

Police said that the accused, Ajay, attacked Purushotam with a brick on the head, resulting in his death.

A murder case has been registered and teams were formed to arrest Ajay, who is at large.

Meanwhile in a separate incident in Kundanbagh of Punjagutta police station limits, Vishwa Sunder Shukla, 62, a businessman from Begum Bazaar, was beaten to death over a family dispute by one Yogesh Attal.