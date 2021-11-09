Construction of BC Atmagaurava Bhavans soon

HYDERABAD

Govt. asks community-wise associations to form one body

Construction soon of BC Atmagaurava Bhavans

A meeting of the State-level registered Backward Classes (BC) community associations’ leaders chaired by Ministers Gangula Kamalakar, V. Srinivas Goud and Talasani Srinivas Yadav has asked the asked them to form into community-wise single associations by November 17 so that documents of land allotment for construction of ‘Atmagaurava Bhavans’ are handed over.

The Ministers stated that it was being planned to get the land documents handed over to the associations at the hands of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on November 21 or 22 so that construction of the buildings could be take up in January in February. In case some community associations fail to form into single association, buildings for such communities would be constructed by the government itself.

They stated that the government had already allotted 82.3 acres land with a market value of ₹5,500 crore in the city to 42 BC communities, with complete rights on the Atmaguarava Bhavans given to the associations concerned. Besides, the government has also sanctioned ₹95.25 crore for construction of the buildings and provision of basic facilities.

The communities could also form building construction committees so that work could be grounded in January and February. Mr. Kamalakar stated that Munnuru Kapu community had already formed into single association and a few more were in the process. Principal Secretary (BC Welfare) B. Venkatesham, BJP MLA T. Raja Singh and others participated in the meeting.