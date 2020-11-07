Construction and demolition waste recycling plant inaugurated

MAUD Minister K.T. Rama Rao launching the 500 MT C&D waste recycling plant at Jeedimetla on Saturday.

HYDERABAD

07 November 2020 23:29 IST

State-wide comprehensive policy for management of all kinds of waste to be released soon

Municipal Administration Minister K.T. Rama Rao has announced that a state-wide comprehensive policy for management of all kinds of waste will be released in the coming days.

Launching the 500 metric tonne construction and demolition (C&D) waste recycling plant at Jeedimetla on Saturday, Mr. Rama Rao said that special programmes have already been initiated for treatment of liquid waste, bio waste, sewage waste, and C&D waste.

Daily, the city generates 2,000 metric tonnes of construction debris, of which the plant at Jeedimetla could process 500 metric tonnes. Another plant with same capacity is to be inaugurated at Fathullaguda soon.

An exclusive system has been set in place for transportation of construction debris in city, and people may call the toll free number 1800-1200-72659 if they seek to get any debris removed, he said, lauding the Jeedimetla plant as the largest and the most modern in entire South India.

Mr. Rama Rao has also informed that the waste to energy power plant in the solid waste processing facility at Jawaharnagar will be launched very soon. The plant will use up 6,000 tonnes of solid waste arriving at the dump per day.

Besides, 41% of the 2,000 million litres of waste water per day is being treated before being let into Musi river, he said.

Minister for Labour Ch. Malla Reddy said the C&D waste processing plant is the second biggest in the country, and fifth such plant after the ones at New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Surat and Visakhapatnam.

Mayor Bonthu Ram Mohan, who presided over the event, said four C&D waste recycling plants will be set up on all sides of the city. The by-products from the waste may be used to produce paver blocks, tiles, and pre-cast walls, he said.

The plant at Jeedimetla, set up by the concessionaire agency Ramky Enviro Engineers in public-private-partnership mode in 15 acres of area, has so far received 6.81 MT of C&D waste, of which about 65,000 MT of waste has been recycled.

So far, a total 13.14 MT of debris, including 1.14 MT from secretariat demolition, has been collected and transported to the four designated points at Jeedimetla, Fathullaguda, Kotwalguda, and Jawaharnagar, a statement from GHMC informed.

Users need to pay ₹342 per MT for collection and transportation of the C&D waste for scientific disposal, and ₹85.5 per MT if their own transportation is used.