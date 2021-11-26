Constitutional promise often betrayed: Asad

HYDERABAD

26 November 2021 22:13 IST

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday said that the Constitution of India established the rule of law and protected citizens from state excesses, but the constitutional promise was betrayed often vis-a-vis marginalised communities.

Mr. Owaisi took to Twitter on Constitution Day, and stated, “On Nov 26 1949, our elders adopted Indian #Constitution. Constitution is a documentation of dreams that our elders saw for us. It replaced rule by men with rule of law. For the first time, a formal text not only protected us from state excesses, but also from majoritarianism.”

“This constitutional promise has been betrayed often. Especially when it pertained to Muslims, Dalits or Adivasis. But it’s still worth fighting for. For communities that’ve been historically excluded from access to power, Constitution gives us tools to defeat injustice,” he added.

