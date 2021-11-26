Constitution played a key role in protecting the rock solid foundation of Indian democracy: Governor

HYDERABAD

26 November 2021 20:20 IST

Calls for upholding the constitutional values and ideals

Indian Constitution has proved to be effective in strengthening the country’s unity in diversity and played a supreme role in protecting the rock solid foundation of democracy in India, opined Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Calling for upholding the constitutional values and ideals and its supremacy, she paid glowing tributes to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in drafting the Constitution as the Chairman of the Drafting Committee, and preparing one of the comprehensive constitutions in the world. “We can pay our real tributes to the architects of our Constitution by promoting its spirit at all levels,” she said.

She was speaking at the Constitution Day celebrations held at Raj Bhavan here on Friday. She also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for initiating the Constitution Day celebrations since 2015 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949.

Advertising

Advertising

Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court Justice Satish Chandra Sharma said that the Constitution guided the life and culture of all Indian citizens and felt that its proper working rests with the judiciary and the bar in one way or the other. At the same time, he felt it was the responsibility of every citizen to contribute to the efficient working of the Constitution and the institutions created under it.

High Court judges, Ministers and other senior officials of the government participated and paid rich tributes to the architects of the Constitution. They also read out the Preamble, and offered floral tributes to the portraits of Mahatma Gandhi, BR Ambedkar and the Constitution.

Telangana Legislative Council Chairman V. Bhupal Reddy, Ministers K.T. Rama Rao, V. Prashanth Reddy, Satyavathi Rathod, V. Srinivas Goud and Ch. Malla Reddy, and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar were present.