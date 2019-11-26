‘Constitution guarantees safety of every citizen’

The 70th Constitution Day was celebrated on Tuesday with people paying rich tributes to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on the occasion.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao led the people in celebrating the Constitution Day. The Chief Minister participated in a meeting organised by the Governor at Raj Bhavan on the occasion.

The Governor said the Constitution guaranteed the safety to every citizen of the country in addition to laying down the guidelines relating to administration and maintenance of law and order.

She stressed the need for creating awareness among people, youth in particular, about the salient features of the Constitution.

The Chief Minister called upon people to rededicate themselves to the spirit of the Constitution and said in spite of over 100 amendments made over a period of seven decades, it ensured that citizens were at liberty to take up opportunities that would benefit their lives. Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar on the legislature premises. He said the State government launched a spree of welfare and development programmes drawing inspiration from the Constitution making the State a role model for others to emulate.

Legislative Council Chairman G. Sukhender Reddy recalled the efforts of Dr. Ambedkar in drafting the Constitution. Legislative Affairs Minister V. Prashanth Reddy and others also spoke. Elsewhere, General Administration Department Special Chief Secretary Adhar Sinha led the State government employees in celebrating the day.

State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B. Vinod Kumar participated in a seminar organised at the Law College on the occasion. The creation of separate Telangana was made possible because of the Constitution which underlined the importance for creating stronger States for making the country strong.