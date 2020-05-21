Constable working in city succumbs to COVID-19

HYDERABAD

21 May 2020 23:03 IST

Despite temperature, he had attended duty and we thought it was common fever or sunstroke, says an official

A 37-year-old constable with the Hyderabad police died on Wednesday night, six days after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The constable, belonging to the 2007 batch and hailing from Nalgonda district, is the first Telangana policeman to have died of the virus. So far, six police personnel have tested positive for the virus.

Joint Commissioner of Police (West) A.R. Srinivas confirmed that the constable died at Gandhi Hospital, the largest COVID-19 isolation centre in the State, around 10.30 p.m. on Wednesday.

On May 13, he was taken to the Nature Cure Hospital in Begumpet after he complained of severe fever, body pain and fatigue. He was later shifted to Government Hospital at King Koti. Two days later, on May 15, his test report came positive and then he was shifted to Gandhi Hospital. Mr. Srinivas said that for the past several weeks, the victim had been manning the Puranapul check post and was also deployed at containment zones, apart from other routine police duties.

Apart from his family members, samples of 28 police officials who were working in close contact with him were sent for tests and they all tested negative. Four of them were sent to home quarantine, the Joint CP said. He visited the bereaved family and promised them government support. The constable was a resident of Vanasthalipuram and is survived by wife and two children.

Though he had fever for the past 15 days, he attended duty and was on medication. But, on May 13, when his body temperature increased, he came to the police station, seeking help. “We thought it was a common fever or sunstroke and allowed him to attend duty,” another official said.

The city police had been constantly informed by the doctors that the constable’s health condition was becoming serious and he was not responding to treatment, it was said. His last rites were performed on Thursday morning, in keeping with the COVID-19 protocol.

Director-General of Police Mahender Reddy expressed condolences to the bereaved family and assured them of all support.

“My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members. The Govt & TS Police will standby & support the family in the hour of distress by all means,” Mr. Reddy tweeted.