Constable shoots mother-in-law dead over family feud

October 12, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

A police constable allegedly shot dead his mother-in-law with a pistol at Gundlasingaram village in Hanamkonda district on Thursday.

The accused was identified as A. Prasad, 37, a constable attached to Kotapalli police station in Mancherial district, police said.

Sources said that Prasad had come to his in-laws’ house at Gundlasingaram on Thursday morning, where his wife had been staying for the last few months due to ‘strained’ relations with him.

He allegedly entered into an altercation with his mother-in-law Kamalamma, 55, over a family feud and financial dispute.

During the heated argument, he fired at Kamalamma with a pistol, which he had allegedly stolen from the bell of the arms room at Kotapalli police station on Wednesday night.

Kamalamma sustained a bullet injury and died on the spot.

Enraged over the incident, locals reportedly beat him up severely and handed him over to the police who seized the pistol and admitted him to a local hospital for treatment.

The Kakatiya University campus police booked a case under Section 302 (Murder) of the IPC and relevant sections of the Arms Act against Prasad. Further investigation is under way.

