Constable on duty assaulted

A constable with Sanathnagar police of Cyberabad Commissionerate was attacked by a group of youngsters in Allapur area around 6 p.m. on Saturday, when he asked them not to venture out.

The incident took place when constable S. Naveen Kumar along with SI Venkateshwarulu was on lockdown duty. “They noticed a few youngsters gathered in a place and not moving despite repeated advice. A few minutes later, two youths attacked Mr. Naveen with sticks, while eight others beat him up,” inspector K. Chandra Shekar Reddy said.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered and four persons were arrested.

Man dies of starvation

A starving homeless man, aged between 55 and 60 years, from Manikonda was shifted to OGH, where he died on Sunday. According to Raidurgam police, late on Friday, locals noticed him lying unconscious near Manikonda Church and alerted the police.