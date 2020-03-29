Constable on duty assaulted

A constable with Sanathnagar police of Cyberabad Commissionerate was attacked by a group of youngsters in Allapur area around 6 p.m. on Saturday, when he asked them not to venture out.
The incident took place when constable S. Naveen Kumar along with SI Venkateshwarulu was on lockdown duty. “They noticed a few youngsters gathered in a place and not moving despite repeated advice. A few minutes later, two youths attacked Mr. Naveen with sticks, while eight others beat him up,” inspector K. Chandra Shekar Reddy said.
Based on his complaint, a case was registered and four persons were arrested.
Man dies of starvation
A starving homeless man, aged between 55 and 60 years, from Manikonda was shifted to OGH, where he died on Sunday. According to Raidurgam police, late on Friday, locals noticed him lying unconscious near Manikonda Church and alerted the police.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.