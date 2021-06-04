Hyderabad

04 June 2021 20:05 IST

Constable mowed down by four-wheeler

A constable with Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) police station was mowed down by a four-wheeler on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru national highway at Shamshabad on Friday afternoon. Gundu Rao (30) was crossing the road when the speeding car hit him, Shamshabad police said. He was returning to the police station after attending a marriage function at a nearby function hall.

Advertising

Advertising