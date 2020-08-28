Hyderabad

Constable killed in road accident

A constable with Shabad police station of Cyberabad Commissionerate was crushed to death by a lorry on Friday morning.

J Srisailam (30), who was working as writer in the police station, was going to ACP Chevella office on his bike to submit a few official files when the accident took place at Nagarkunta junction.

"When Srisailam reached the junction, the lorry proceeding towards Chevella hit his bike from behind. As a result he fell on the road and suffered severe injury," police said.

He was rushed to Government Hospital, Shabad, where he was declared brought dead.

A case was registered against the lorry driver.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 28, 2020 10:47:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/constable-killed-in-road-accident/article32469081.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story