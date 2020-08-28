Constable killed in road accident

A constable with Shabad police station of Cyberabad Commissionerate was crushed to death by a lorry on Friday morning.

J Srisailam (30), who was working as writer in the police station, was going to ACP Chevella office on his bike to submit a few official files when the accident took place at Nagarkunta junction.

"When Srisailam reached the junction, the lorry proceeding towards Chevella hit his bike from behind. As a result he fell on the road and suffered severe injury," police said.

He was rushed to Government Hospital, Shabad, where he was declared brought dead.

A case was registered against the lorry driver.