Constable in Hyderabad ends life 

July 12, 2023 03:00 am | Updated 01:53 am IST - HYDERABAD

Preliminary probe by the police revealed that Mahaveer got married three years ago, and the couple had a baby

The Hindu Bureau

A young police constable allegedly ended his life at his house in Golconda police limits here on July 11. Gaekwad Mahaveer, 35, had been working at the Saifabad traffic police station.

Preliminary probe by the police revealed that Mahaveer got married three years ago, and the couple had a baby. It was suspected, from certain pending court cases, that marital discord and personal issues between husband and wife drove him to the extreme measure.

An investigation has been launched.

(Roshni, suicide prevention helpline: 8142020033 / 8142020044).

