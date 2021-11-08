Hyderabad

Constable held for smuggling ganja

Two more accused, including an armed reserve constable of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, wanted in connection with a ganja smuggling case were arrested by the Khammam urban police here on Monday.

The arrested duo was identified as Anubattula Venkateshwarlu, an AR constable, and his close relative B Vishwatej of Karepalli mandal in Khammam district. Two packets of ganja, two mobile phones and a bike were seized from their possession, police said. The ganja smuggling racket was unearthed by the Khammam urban police, who arrested two alleged members of the gang including Konda Sateesh, an AR constable of Cheruvubazar area in the town and Venkateshwarlu of Konijerla mandal here last week. The prime accused in the case were allegedly running what appears to be a well-organised network involving suspected ganja peddlers of both Telangana and AP., sources added. Four police teams have been pressed into service to apprehend the remaining accused in the ganja smuggling case including a jail warder of Khammam district and a suspected ganja peddler of Sileru area in AP’s Visakhapatnam district.


