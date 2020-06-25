Constable held for ‘raping’ niece

Hyderabad

25 June 2020 23:28 IST

A police constable with Ramgopalpet police station was arrested on the charge of sexually assaulting his 13-year-old niece.

The accused, a resident of Sikh Village, was arrested after the victim lodged a complaint with the Bowenpally police on Thursday, said DCP (North) Kalmeshwar Shingenavar

According to the police, the accused officer had ‘trapped’ his cousin sister’s daughter living in the same area and had sexually assaulted her since April.

The incident came to light after the girl’s mother confronted her for moving closely with the accused. Then the girl told her truth.

“None is above law. We had to arrest a constable of Ramgopalpet who molested a girl. He is being sent to jail. I feel ashamed that there are such black sheep in our department,” Tweeted Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar.