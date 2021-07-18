Constable found dead

HYDERABAD

18 July 2021 23:33 IST

A police constable was found dead here in Hyderabad on Sunday. The victim was identified as Dandagala Ramanjaneyulu, 25. He was a resident of New Vasavi Nagar in Karkhana. He was found hanging around 7 a.m. at his home.

Police suspect that personal problems could be the reason behind the suicide. The victim’s body was sent to Osmania General Hospital for post mortem. Police registered a suspicious death case and began investigation. (Roshini — Suicide Prevention Helpline: 040-66202000)

