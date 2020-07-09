Constable found dead

A 27-year-old constable attached to the Medipally police station was found dead at his house here on Thursday.
Naga Sai Chandu, a resident of Viharika Colony, committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan, police said
He resorted to the extreme step around 2 p.m. as he was unable to bear the pressure from his family to marry his paternal aunt’s daughter. “With no interest in marrying her, he had frequent altercations with his parents,” police said.
Since June 27, Sai Chandu had been on leave and was supposed to report on Saturday. He hailed from Wazeedu mandal in Mulugu district and used to live alone in a room here. The incident came to light when the owner of the house found him hangingand alerted police.
(There is always someone to listen at: +914066202000 or 6666 1117 in case of any emotional breakdowns at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre, Roshni)
