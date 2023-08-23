ADVERTISEMENT

Constable dies after service weapon goes off in Hyderabad

August 23, 2023 10:10 am | Updated 10:10 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 30-year-old constable of the Telangana State Special Police (TSSP) died allegedly after his service weapon went off at his workplace, Kabutar Khana police outpost in Hussain Alam police station limits, in the wee hours of Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

The victim, identified as B. Srikanth of the 12th Battallion TSSP, Nalgonda, was found lying in a pool of blood and the weapon on his side, minutes after his colleagues heard a loud gunshot sound.

Mr. Srikanth was rushed to the Osmania General Hospital immediately, and he breathed his last while in emergency care.

The police have opened a probe.

