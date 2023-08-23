HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Constable dies after service weapon goes off in Hyderabad

he victim, identified as B. Srikanth of the 12th Battallion TSSP, Nalgonda, was found lying in a pool of blood and the weapon on his side.

August 23, 2023 10:10 am | Updated 10:10 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 30-year-old constable of the Telangana State Special Police (TSSP) died allegedly after his service weapon went off at his workplace, Kabutar Khana police outpost in Hussain Alam police station limits, in the wee hours of Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

The victim, identified as B. Srikanth of the 12th Battallion TSSP, Nalgonda, was found lying in a pool of blood and the weapon on his side, minutes after his colleagues heard a loud gunshot sound.

Mr. Srikanth was rushed to the Osmania General Hospital immediately, and he breathed his last while in emergency care.

The police have opened a probe.

Related Topics

death / accident (general) / Hyderabad / police

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.