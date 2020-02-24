Constable booked for submitting fake SSC certificate

A police constable was booked by the Hyderabad police for allegedly securing the job by producing a fake academic certificate.
The Central Crime Station received a complaint from the office of Chairman, State Level Police Recruitment Board. During the preliminary investigation, the police found that the accused constable B Sudhakar Reddy submitted a false Secondary School Certificate (SSC) while joining the service. He is a 2004 batch constable, presently attached to Chikkadpally Traffic Police Station.
“A probe is on to get more details, after which departmental action will be initiated against Reddy and he will be arrested for cheating the government,” a senior officer said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.