Hyderabad

Constable booked for submitting fake SSC certificate

A police constable was booked by the Hyderabad police for allegedly securing the job by producing a fake academic certificate.

The Central Crime Station received a complaint from the office of Chairman, State Level Police Recruitment Board. During the preliminary investigation, the police found that the accused constable B Sudhakar Reddy submitted a false Secondary School Certificate (SSC) while joining the service. He is a 2004 batch constable, presently attached to Chikkadpally Traffic Police Station.

“A probe is on to get more details, after which departmental action will be initiated against Reddy and he will be arrested for cheating the government,” a senior officer said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 24, 2020 9:43:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/constable-booked-for-submitting-fake-ssc-certificate/article30905960.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY