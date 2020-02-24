Constable booked for submitting fake SSC certificate

A police constable was booked by the Hyderabad police for allegedly securing the job by producing a fake academic certificate.

The Central Crime Station received a complaint from the office of Chairman, State Level Police Recruitment Board. During the preliminary investigation, the police found that the accused constable B Sudhakar Reddy submitted a false Secondary School Certificate (SSC) while joining the service. He is a 2004 batch constable, presently attached to Chikkadpally Traffic Police Station.

“A probe is on to get more details, after which departmental action will be initiated against Reddy and he will be arrested for cheating the government,” a senior officer said.