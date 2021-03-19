Constable booked for drunk driving

Hyderabad

Locals called up police after he started creating a nuisance

A police constable was booked by Vanasthalipuram police for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

Rajujoni Arun (27), a resident of Malakpet, who is posted at Bahadurpura police station in Hyderabad Commissionerate, consumed alcohol and went on a long drive till Mahavir Harina Vanasthali National Park, Vanasthalipuram ACP K. Purushotham Reddy said.

Around 11 p.m. he picked an argument with transgenders standing there and soon a local police rushed to the spot after getting a Dial 100 call.

“He argued with the patrol mobile staff in an inebriated condition and was later taken to traffic police for a breath analyser test, where it was reported that his blood alcohol concentration (BAC) was 145mg per 100 ml of blood,” Mr. Reddy said.