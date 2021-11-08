‘Conspiracy to oust UPA-II Govt. exposed now with Vinod Rai affidavit’

Mallikarjuna Kharge demands apology from Rai, Modi, others

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjuna Kharge has alleged that the deep-rooted conspiracy to destabilise and oust the Dr. Manmohan Singh Government in the garb of 2G spectrum scam stands exposed now following the deposition by former Comptroller and Auditor General Vinod Rai in the form of an affidavit recently.

He demanded an unconditional apology from Mr. Vinod Rai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others to the nation alleging that they tried to malign the UPA-II Government through an orchestrated criminal conspiracy. He also reminded them about a special court judgment of December 2017 in which it was held that “the prosecution has miserably failed to prove any charge against any of the accused made in the well-choreographed charge sheet filed by the CBI”.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Mr. Kharge said conspiracies to destabilise the UPA Government were being exposed one-by-one now. He noted that Mr. Rai in his recent affidavit had admitted that he had inadvertently and wrongly mentioned the name of Sanjay Nirupam as one of the MPs who pressurised him to keep them then Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh’s name out of the CAG report on the 2G spectrum allocations, in interviews given to a television channel and a few newspapers in September 2014.

Stating that the statements made by him against Mr. Nirupam were factually incorrect, Mr. Rai had tendered and unconditional apology to the former.

As CAG, Mr. Rao had prepared a report in which he had estimated the notional loss to the treasures with the irregularities in the 2G spectrum allocations at ₹1.76 lakh crore. However, the then Director General of Audit in CAG R.P. Singh had deposed before the Joint Parliamentary Committee that there was no loss to the treasury with the 2G spectrum allocations.

Mr. Kharge alleged that General V.K. Singh, Kiran Bedi, Baba Ramdev, Anna Hazare, Arvind Kejriwal and BJP-RSS were part of the conspiracy to malign and destabilise the UPA Government. However, the none of the above had spoken about the corruption during the last seven years or agitated for Jan Lokpal bill and Mr. Rao was silent on the ₹13,500 crore PNB scam and other banking scams although he was the chairman of the banking recruitment board, Mr. Kharge pointed out.