Hyderabad

Consider trees’ translocation request: HC to R&B officials

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD 15 May 2021 22:51 IST
Updated: 15 May 2021 22:51 IST

The Telangana High Court had directed the Roads and Building department authorities to examine the representation given by a voluntary organisation, Vata Foundation, for translocation of trees being felled for widening of road at Gandipet.

Justice A. Abhishek Reddy of the High Court directed the executive engineer of R&B to take a call on the representation of the organisation preferably within a week. He heard a writ petition filed by the organisation seeking a direction to Forest and R&B officials along with the Tree Protection Committee of Forest department to consider its request for translocation of the trees to be felled as part of road widening.

It approached the R&B officials on April 6 expressing its readiness to bear the costs of translocation of the trees to be felled. The judge ordered that till a decision on translocation of the trees was taken, no trees should be felled.

Advertising
Advertising

The matter was posted to June 14 for next hearing.

Comments
More In Hyderabad
Read more...