Consider 2BHK houses to transgenders: HC

HYDERABAD

09 February 2022 00:45 IST

Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to consider issue of allotting double bed-room houses to transgenders if they come under the eligibility category.

Disposing of a public interest petition (PIL) petition, a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili said the government can consider allotting 2BHK houses to transgenders if they fulfill terms and conditions laid down in GO Ms no. 10 issued in 2015.

While hearing contentions of counsel of the government and the petitioner, the bench sought to know if there was any rule making transgenders ineligible to secure 2BHK houses built by the government.

Advertising

Advertising

Special Government Pleader Radhiv Reddy informed the bench that there were no such rules.

He, however, clarified that a person must fulfill conditions contemplated in GO Ms. no. 10 to be eligible to get 2BHK house.

The SGP said there was no discrimination against transgenders in allotment of houses.

The petitioner’s lawyer contended that the State government invited applications for allotment of houses only from those who had Food Security Card.

The transgenders were not issued any such cards and they were losing the opportunity of allotment of the houses, he told the bench.

The PIL plea was filed by social worker Ch. Priya Murthy and others.