Conservation work to take a hit as ASI budget is lower than in 2020-21

Hyderabad

03 February 2022 01:13 IST

Culture Ministry was allocated ₹3,149.86 cr. two years ago; this time, it is ₹3,009.05 cr.

Parts of the Golconda Fort walls remain in a state of disrepair, more than a year after they collapsed during rains in October 2020. As visitors enter the fort from Mecca Darwaza, they see the crumbled wall right beneath the Bala Hisar.

In 2021, during the Bonalu festival, pilgrims to the Jagadamba Temple on the hillock were only allowed to use a single path to go up and down as the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials were still repairing the collapsed stairway. The Majnu Burj, which also collapsed inside the Naya Qila area, is a spread of rubble even after a year. While ASI had to earlier deal with belt-tightening in the aftermath of COVID-19 budgetary blow with 15% cuts, the situation is unlikely to change if the Budget-2022-23 outlay is any indication.

While the outlay for ASI in 2021-22 was ₹1,015.27 crore, the actuals was ₹849.70 crore. The Ministry of Culture was allocated ₹3,149.86 crore in 2020-21 with ₹1,246.75 crore for ASI. In the Budget presented on Tuesday, the outlay has been pegged at ₹3,009.05 crore, which is lower than the allocation two years earlier. An amount of ₹100 crore of the present budget is earmarked for the development of a museum in Vadnagar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s hometown. Another provision of ₹110 crore has been made for celebrating 75 years of India’s Independence.

The Ministry of Culture’s current year outlay has jumped by 76.82% over 2013-15, but the monies earmarked for ASI have risen from ₹577.3 crore to ₹1,080.34 crore. The outlay for ASI is marginally higher than the pre-COVID budget of 2019-20 when the department was allocated ₹1,036.41 crore.

Unesco title

With the recognition of Ramappa Temple as a Unesco World Heritage Site, the ASI has its work cut out towards recognition of the Golconda Fort for the title.

But without a substantial increase in the outlay for taking up extensive conservation work, Telangana will have to wait a little longer to get the coveted tag for the 16th-century monument in Hyderabad.