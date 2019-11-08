‘Conservation measures have helped city save 40 MW power’

Energy conservation measures being implemented by institutions, industries, commercial establishments and others in the last one year have saved about 40 MW power demand in the GHMC limits, said N. Janaiah, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director of Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TSREDCO).

The TSREDCO would give away State Energy Conservation Awards in different categories as part of the energy conservation week observed in December every year, Mr. Janaiah said here on Friday even as he invited applications for the awards. The saving in power demand was achieved mainly through the use of star-rated appliances and changing illumination/lighting to fluorescent/LED from non-fluorescent by the local bodies. Hyderabad city has power demand ranging from 2,200 MW to nearly 3,000 MW depending on the seasonal conditions.

Application deadline

The applications in several categories from the government institutions/organisations, commercial buildings/establishments, Central public sector undertakings, State PSUs, schools in energy clubs, industries including MSMEs and IT, best energy auditing, urban local bodies, energy conservation building code implementing firms and agencies, transport sector and others could be submitted by November 29.

For more details or queries, the interested institutions/establishments can call on 040-23201502/03 or mail to ec@tsredco.telangana.gov.in.