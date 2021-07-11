Connectivity to ORR to be improved

HYDERABAD

11 July 2021 23:58 IST

Project aims to seamlessly link ORR, Inner Ring Road and core of the city

The government has taken up a project to improve the road transport connectivity to the Outer Ring Road (ORR) from the core of the city and surrounding areas which will encompass 1-km stretch on either side of the growth corridor zone of ORR.

The annual report of the Municipal Administration & Urban Development for the year 2020-21 which was released on Friday by the Minister for MA & UD K.T. Rama Rao, mentioned that the project for ‘Comprehensive Road Connectivity to ORR’ aims to provide efficient and seamless connectivity between ORR, Inner Ring Road and the core of the city, besides better road connectivity to the newly formed municipalities and urban local bodies within ORR and HMDA.

For this, the city area is divided into four sectors based on ORR alignment, namely, Shamshabad Road to Patancheru, Patancheru to Shamirpet, Shamirpet to Pedda Amberpet, and Pedda Amberpet to Shamshabad Road. Consultants have been appointed to carry out detailed study and initiate the project, the report said.

Advertising

Advertising

Road infrastructure has got the largest chunk of funds in the city projects, while the nala development was turned the Nelson’s Eye during the year 2020-21.

Under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), 10 road projects were completed and opened to public in the year, with an expenditure of ₹503.28 crore.

As part of the phase-I of the Missling Links Project taken up by the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation, 16 link roads covering a distance of 13.56 kilometres were completed and opened forto public with an expenditure of ₹154 crore. Six more roads are in progress with an estimated cost of ₹121.6 crore.

As part of the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Project, under which major corridors have been given out for private upkeep, 383.44 km of road has been re-carpeted, which incurred an expenditure of ₹457 crore.

Under the Maintenance wing, a total of 4476 works costing ₹1100.03 crore were sanctioned, and 2552 works costing ₹577.31 crore have been completed.

HMDA has completed beautification of Tank Bund road and refurbishment of Necklace Road with a total cost of Rs. 64 crore.

GHMC could complete only 383 of the 977 works taken up for storm water development in the city, with an expenditure of ₹83 crore. Under the annual desilting plan, 5.15 lakh cubic meters of silt was removed from open nalas and storm water drains, costing ₹41.38 crore.

The Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) through got a sanction of Rs. 858 crore from the government, is still at the drawing board stage. Feasibility report has been completed, the document mentioned.