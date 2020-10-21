Conman who used ‘gold trade’ as bait held

He duped victim of ₹ 1.7 crore

A trickster who duped a man to the tune of ₹ 1.7 crore in the guise of gold business was arrested by Hyderabad Central Crime Police.

In August last year, K. Koteswara Rao Gupth from Ameerpet lodged a complaint against Kota Rakesh from Guntur alleging that the latter promised to supply gold at a low price compared to the market, and took ₹ 1.7 crore and failed to supply the yellow metal.

Based on the complaint lodged by Mr. Rao, a case was registered and police swung into action and collected evidence. They establishedprima facie evidence against the accused and launched a manhunt to nab the accused. Rakesh was arrested in Tenali and brought to Hyderabad on prisoner transit warrant, said Joint Commissioner of Police (Detective Department) Avinash Mohanty.

The accused, Rakesh (46) alias Komaravelly Harishankar alias Jampana Suresh hails from Chikkaballapur district in Karnataka. He used to tempt innocent people on the pretext of supplying gold at a low price. “To gain the trust of his clients, he would supply small amounts of gold for a low price two or three times. Once the person trusts him, he will collect the huge amounts and escape,” Mr. Mohanty said.

Earlier Rakesh was involved in various offences in Vijayanagaram, Vijayawada in AP and Karimnagar and Nalgonda here. “He was absconding to avoid the arrests and trials. Number of of Non-Bailable warrants were issued against him,” the officer said.