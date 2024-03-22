ADVERTISEMENT

Conman who ‘staged’ accidents to fleece people nabbed by Hyderabad police

March 22, 2024 10:57 am | Updated 10:57 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The North Zone Task Force team, along with the Karkhana police, nabbed a 25-year-old man involved in a string of crimes in and around the Begumpet and Bowenpally areas.

Explaining the modus operandi, officials said that Yenuka Ezra Sharon Vineeth would feign an accident with gullible commuters on his two-wheeler and threaten to sue them. “He ends up coming to a ‘settlement’ with the other party and makes them pay him,” said the officials.

He was arrested following a complaint from one Harish Kumarji, who stated that on March 16, he was conned and robbed by Vineeth over a staged accident. “Harish ended up transferring ₹16,000 to him as he was accused of rash driving,” added the officials.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Telangana / Hyderabad

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US