Conman who ‘staged’ accidents to fleece people nabbed by Hyderabad police

March 22, 2024 10:57 am | Updated 10:57 am IST - HYDERABAD

The North Zone Task Force team, along with the Karkhana police, nabbed a 25-year-old man involved in a string of crimes in and around the Begumpet and Bowenpally areas.

Explaining the modus operandi, officials said that Yenuka Ezra Sharon Vineeth would feign an accident with gullible commuters on his two-wheeler and threaten to sue them. “He ends up coming to a ‘settlement’ with the other party and makes them pay him,” said the officials.

He was arrested following a complaint from one Harish Kumarji, who stated that on March 16, he was conned and robbed by Vineeth over a staged accident. “Harish ended up transferring ₹16,000 to him as he was accused of rash driving,” added the officials.

