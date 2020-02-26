Conjoined twins to write SSC exams on different hall tickets

Veena and Vani, the conjoined twins from Nalgonda, will appear for SSC exams at the same centre but on different hall tickets. The centre would be finalised later.
The SSC Board has decided to provide them two hall tickets after they expressed their desire to write the exam separately.
Since the board practices a jumbling system while allotting the exam centres, the twins could have got two different centres.
But now arrangements are being made for them to write the exam with two hall tickets as they cannot go to different centres. Both will be given two different sets of paper. Officials also assured them help of scribes but the twins are said to have refused the facility. However, arrangements are in place for scribes in case they seek help at the last minute. They will also be provided transport facility by the government.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.