Conjoined twins to write SSC exams on different hall tickets

Veena and Vani, the conjoined twins from Nalgonda, will appear for SSC exams at the same centre but on different hall tickets. The centre would be finalised later.

The SSC Board has decided to provide them two hall tickets after they expressed their desire to write the exam separately.

Since the board practices a jumbling system while allotting the exam centres, the twins could have got two different centres.

But now arrangements are being made for them to write the exam with two hall tickets as they cannot go to different centres. Both will be given two different sets of paper. Officials also assured them help of scribes but the twins are said to have refused the facility. However, arrangements are in place for scribes in case they seek help at the last minute. They will also be provided transport facility by the government.