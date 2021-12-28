Congress will oppose power tariff hike, says MLA

HYDERABAD

28 December 2021 19:35 IST

TPCC working president and Sangareddy legislator T. Jagga Reddy said the proposal to hike power charges in Telangana would be opposed and demanded that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao revert the decision that would burden people with ₹7,000 crore.

At a press conference here, he said the Chief Minister repeatedly claims of providing free power to the farmers and he should have also informed the people that they would be burdened for continuing the free power scheme. Congress party will definitely oppose and protest any hike in power charges.

