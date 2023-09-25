Congress will come to power in Telangana to safeguard Telangana wealth, democracy: CLP leader M B Vikramarka

September 25, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - KHAMMAM

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka has said the Congress party will win at least 78 seats in the upcoming Telangana Assembly elections and form the government to usher in the welfare of people of Telangana.

The Congress party’s victory will mark the end of the BRS’s corrupt regime and safeguard Telangana’s wealth and democracy, the CLP leader said, reiterating that the six guarantees recently announced by the Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in the presence of the party president Mallikarjun Kharge will be implemented soon after coming to power in Telangana.

Addressing the media along with former Khammam MP Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and former Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, the new entrants into the Congress, here on Monday, Mr. Vikramarka said the unwavering commitment of the party cadres proved time and again that Khammam district is the citadel of the Congress party.

In the forthcoming Assembly elections, the Congress party will win all the ten Assembly seats in the former undivided Khammam district, he said.

The ruling BRS is resorting to a false propaganda against the Congress party’s six guarantees fearing its imminent defeat in the forthcoming Assembly polls, he charged, reiterating that the six guarantees as well as the Rythu, Youth and Dalit declarations will be implemented in letter and spirit by the Congress party after taking over the reins of the State.

Alleging that the BRS pushed the State into deep debt-burden during its nine-and-a-half years of rule, the CLP leader said it was imperative to bring Congress party to power in Telangana to end the BRS’s ‘misrule’ and ensure welfare of all sections and uphold social justice.