‘Congress will appoint a Dalit Chief Minister’

Member of Parliament from Bhongir, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, said the Congress party, if elected to power in the 2023 Assembly elections, would make a person haling from the dalit community as the Chief Minister.

Mr. Reddy, who distanced himself from the party’s joint meetings ever since close competitor and Malkajgiri MP A. Revanth Reddy was declared the party in-charge, made the statements during Dalit-Girijana Dandora at Rampur village of Thurkapally mandal on Thursday.

He said ‘Telangana Dalit Bandhu’, the latest ₹10 lakh direct benefit scheme of the TRS government, was Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s “political move to cheat Dalits again.”

At Rampur, not far from Vasalamarri, the village adopted by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the senior Congress leader said Alair Assembly constituency would witness development only with the resignation of the local legislator. He observed that Chief Minister adopted Vasalamarri village for vested interests.

Mr. Reddy also alleged that Dharani portal, the land record management system of the government, is responsible for misplacing thousands of acres and also for encouraging encroachments. Dharani would be discontinued and a Dalit would be made the Chief Minister if the Congress is elected, he repeated.