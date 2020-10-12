Congress wants OBC voters’ survey before GHMC polls

‘Social justice can be ensured only with enumeration for finalising BC reservations’

The Congress party has requested Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to conduct OBC voters survey and categorisation of Backward Classes ahead of the forthcoming elections to several municipal corporations in the State, including GHMC.

In a detailed letter addressed to the Chief Minister on Monday, national spokesperson of All India Congress Committee (AICC) Dasoju Sravan said social justice to BC communities was possible only with their enumeration for finalising BC reservations scientifically.

Stating that BCs Cooperative Finance Corporation could conduct the survey in accordance with the 2018 Act ,Mr. Sravan felt that social justice to all communities of BCs could be ensured only if they were categorised into A, B, C, D and E groups and provided at least 33% reservation in the local bodies, which had been in practice in the State since 1993.

The Congress leader also asked the Chief Minister to take appropriate legal measures to ensure that BCs get their due/proportionate share. He also wanted the State government to keep the proposed amendments to the GHMC Act in the public domain and seek people’s opinion before the changes were introduced in the State Legislature and passed.

Highlighting the fact that Telangana was a unique State in the country where almost 90% of the population belongs to BC, SC, ST and minority communities, Mr. Sravan, quoting the “Samagra Kutumba Survey (SKS)” taken up by the State government in 2014, said the OBC population constituted nearly 52%.

He stated that BCs had fought for Telangana and had even sacrificed their lives with a fundamental belief that there would be complete social justice with the formation of Telangana as envisaged by B.R. Ambedkar, which was being promised by Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao time and again. However, BCs were being denied their constitutional rights as they were deliberately being deprived of their due share in the socio-economic resources and political opportunities, Mr Sravan added.

Despite repeated appeals to the Chief Minister and even directions of the High Court, the government had failed to conduct a comprehensive survey of BCs and denied due political justice to all sections of BCs in the Panchayat Raj elections held in 2019, Mr. Sravan alleged.