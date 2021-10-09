Congress to target TRS ‘corruption’ and BJP’s ‘failures’

Hyderabad

Congress has appointed a Chief Coordinator for every mandal and an incharge for every village in the Huzurabad constituency with senior Congress functionaries and MLAs to take the campaigning ahead.

A meeting at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday under the chairmanship of TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy and CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka discussed the poll strategy to be adopted in the elections. Apparently there was also a discussion on the finances given the way crores of rupees were being spent by both TRS and BJP candidates.

Later, at a press conference, TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud said the meeting discussed the appointment of leaders in mandals and villages for the campaign. He said the campaign would focus on corruption in the TRS government and burdening of people by the government through hike in fuel prices. Both TRS and BJP havd made life miserable for the common man, he said.

Mr. Goud said the resolution adopted on caste enumeration of the Backward Classes in the Assembly was yet another non-serious decision of the TRS to mislead the BCs like the resolutions adopted earlier on enhancing on reservations to minorities and tribals. If KCR was serious about BC welfare he should reveal the data collected in the household survey.