Congress to seek SEC’s views on election mode

Uttam addresses virtual party meeting from New Delhi

The Congress has decided to seek the views of the SEC about the pros and cons of conducting elections in ballot paper mode or EVMs apart from the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India for the Assembly elections to be conducted in Bihar shortly.

The party’s stand will be taken after receiving the SEC’s views, according to chairman of the TPCC Election Commission Coordination Committee Marri Shashidhar Reddy.

At a meeting held at Gandhi Bhavan, in which TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy participated from New Delhi via video conference, the party was responding to the SEC’s letter to political parties, seeking their views on conducting the elections.

Senior leaders of the GHMC area, including former PCC president V. Hanumantha Rao, former MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, presidents of Rangareddy and Sangareddy districts participated.

Mr. Reddy pointed out that the State government did not come out with any categorical statement about their intent to continue with the same number of 150 municipal wards for the polls. Last time, the delimitation of divisions was taken up on the basis of the 2011 census, he said.