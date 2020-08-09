Congress to represent to Centre

Hyderabad

09 August 2020 21:08 IST

Party to meet Kovind on attacks on dalits

The Telangana Congress has decided to represent to the Central government on the “illegal” projects being taken up by the AP government and the rising attacks on dalits in Telangana.

The decisions were taken at the Congress Legislature Party meeting here on Sunday. CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Congress MPs A. Revanth Reddy and Komatireddy Venkata Reddy, MLAs T. Jagga Reddy, Podem Veeraiah, Seethakka, Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy and D. Sreedhar Babu and MLC T. Jeevan Reddy attended the meeting.

Mr. Vikramarka told reporters that Mr. Uttam Reddy would take appointment with the Ministry of Water Resources and the decision to meet the Central leaders was to expose the “lackadaisical” attitude of the Telangana government on the AP projects that were detrimental to the interests of South Telangana. All the MLAs, MPs and MLCs would be part of the delegation

Advertising

Advertising

He said President of India Ramnath Kovind, the Social Justice Minister and organisations in New Delhi would also be apprised of the attacks on dalits and the government’s silence. Mr. Uttam Reddy would coordinate the meeting.

The CLP demanded quarantine centres in every constituency for corona patients as most were unable to afford treatment in private hospitals. It is the responsibility of the government to ensure that fleecing by private hospitals is stopped and they charge the rates fixed by the government, he said. Congress leaders would soon visit all the hospitals in the state.

Mr. Bhatti said there was no safety for even political parties’ offices in the TRS rule. He said the Congress office in Manuguru was occupied by TRS leaders and painted pink by the Pinapaka MLA who defected to the ruling party. “Its shameful that KTR’s birthday celebrations were also held there. This only shows how unsafe people are in the State,” he said.

The CLP meeting also discussed the crisis in the handloom sector in the State. The government was only focussing on free publicity rather than solving the issues of the weavers. A report would be prepared on their problems under the leadership of Mr. Rajgopal Reddy.

Mr. Bhatti said tribal areas were reeling under severe health crisis and the death of former MLA Sunnam Rajaiah reflected that.