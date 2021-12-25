Congress to pull down ‘monstrous’ TRS-BJP alliance

We will play the role of a giant killer: Jagga Reddy

Describing the BJP-TRS alleged alliance as a `monster’ working against the farmers’ interests, TPCC working president T. Jagga Reddy said the Congress will play the role of a giant killer to end the unholy alliance.

At a press conference here, he said the monster has to be killed if the farmers have to survive and provide food to the nation. He said the entire episode of BJP-TRS leaders exchanging words on paddy crisis was part of the script readied by the BJP top leadership in connivance with the TRS.

Claiming that general elections would be advanced to February and March in 2023 by the TRS and the agreement between the two parties is to create a ‘fake fight’ in the next one year to reduce the impact of Congress in the state, he said the very idea of not buying the rice in the next season is part of that strategy.

Mr. Reddy said people of Telangana are not so naive and they are watching this drama and will teach a lesson to both TRS and BJP at the right time. Farmers are feeling cheated by both Modi and KCR and Congress will work to support the farmers. Women and youngsters should also realise the dangerous game being played by both the parties, he said. He appealed to people to use their powerful vote wisely and not to fall prey to the money politics of the TRS and BJP.