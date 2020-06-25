Congress to pay homage to martyrs today

The Congress will pay tributes to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in clashes with China with a programme ‘Amaraveerulaku Congress Salaam’ to be organised on Friday at 11 a.m. in all the district and Assembly constituency headquarters.
“Following COVID-19 guidelines, party activists will carry national flags and observe an hour-long ‘Mouna Deeksha’ to condemn Chinese occupation on our land and demand its restoration,” said Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy.
Similarly, the party would organise dharnas in all district headquarters on June 29 in protest against the hike in the prices of petrol and diesel. These two programmes are being organised as a part of AICC president Sonia Gandhi and senior leader Rahul Gandhi’s call.
Mr. Reddy, who is a former IAF pilot, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should answer why our foreign policy has failed so badly with India ending up having hostile relations with China, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan while long-standing friends like Russia are also not standing by India today.
He also urged the party cadre to organise the birth anniversary celebrations of former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao on June 28. He described Mr. Rao as a great Prime Minister who did enormous work for the country.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath