Congress to pay homage to martyrs today

The Congress will pay tributes to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in clashes with China with a programme ‘Amaraveerulaku Congress Salaam’ to be organised on Friday at 11 a.m. in all the district and Assembly constituency headquarters.

“Following COVID-19 guidelines, party activists will carry national flags and observe an hour-long ‘Mouna Deeksha’ to condemn Chinese occupation on our land and demand its restoration,” said Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Similarly, the party would organise dharnas in all district headquarters on June 29 in protest against the hike in the prices of petrol and diesel. These two programmes are being organised as a part of AICC president Sonia Gandhi and senior leader Rahul Gandhi’s call.

Mr. Reddy, who is a former IAF pilot, said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should answer why our foreign policy has failed so badly with India ending up having hostile relations with China, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan while long-standing friends like Russia are also not standing by India today.

He also urged the party cadre to organise the birth anniversary celebrations of former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao on June 28. He described Mr. Rao as a great Prime Minister who did enormous work for the country.