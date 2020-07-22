Cong. to move court on ‘violations’

Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

Hyderabad

22 July 2020 00:13 IST

A retired irrigation official signing papers: Bhatti

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka has said that apart from Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar would be held responsible for violation of ‘business rules’ in the Irrigation department where thousands of crores were being spent through an official working on contract basis.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Vikramarka said Engineer-in-Chief Muralidhar Rao retired seven years ago and he swa ‘blindly’ signing all the contracts as per the wishes of the Chief Minister, violating the business rules. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar will be made party for ignoring the norms. “We will soon move the court on violation of norms and how a retired official is being allowed to sign contracts without any accountability,” he said.

Accusing the CM of totally ignoring the most pressing issue of coronavirus, he said KCR was busy reviewing other departments when lakhs of people were facing severe problems with COVID-19 and shortage of doctors and hospitals. “Patients are shooting personal videos to express their grief on the poor conditions and medical help but still the government seems to be least bothered,” he alleged. There was no focus on strengthening the hospitals, improving oxygen supply and providing enough PPE kits to doctors and medical staff.

Government hospitals had a shortage of 700 doctors, apart from paramedical staff but no effort had been made to recruit them in the last six years. “Contract doctors have approached me and it is very sad that they were not paid their salaries. Pay should be doubled for all the doctors who are risking their lives while treating COVID patients.”

Mr. Vikramarka argued that COVID cases were increasing due to spread of belt shops and total ignorance of social distancing.