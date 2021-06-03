Congress to meet Governor for free vaccination to all

Hyderabad

03 June 2021 22:54 IST

Vaccination of one crore people a day sought

Telangana Congress incharge and MP Manickam Tagore has said the party would submit a memorandum to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and all the District Collectors on Friday demanding free vaccination to all people.

The programme being taken up as part of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) decision to pressure the Union and the State governments to vaccinate all people free of cost and also vaccinate one crore people a day. Addressing the DCC presidents and other senior Congress leaders through Zoom App along with TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, he asked the District Congress Committees to submit memorandums to the District Collectors on Friday.

Mr. Tagore said that memorandums should be prepared in the name of President of India. Similarly, Satyagraha Deeksha would be held at Gandhi Bhavan and in DCC offices on June 7 from 9 am to 1 pm demanding free treatment for COVID-19 and black fungus infection in private hospitals.

Mr. Tagore and Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy criticised that the BJP government at the Centre and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government in the State had failed to control the pandemic. They said the BJP government at the Centre supplied vaccines to other countries without taking the requirements of the country into consideration. Only 4% of the population have been given two doses of vaccine in the country so far.

Leader of Congress in Assembly Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the Chief Minister went back on his word on adding COVID treatment to Arogyasri scheme.

He alleged that private hospitals had become a mafia and were looting people. PCC working president

A. Revanth Reddy alleged that minister KT Rama Rao had illegally stored the COVID medicines with him and supplied to those who requested him personally on social media to enhance his image.