Congress to launch ‘Speak up Telangana’

Telangana Congress will launch an online social media campaign ‘Speak up Telangana’ on July 18 to voice the concerns of the people on ‘failure’ of the State government in tackling Corona.

This was decided at a meeting of TPCC COVID-19 Task Force to discuss health and education issues in the light of COVID-19 pandemic and it was attended by PCC president. N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and members of the Task Force while it was chaired by Marri Shashidhar Reddy.

Mr. Shashidhar Reddy said serious concern is being expressed about the spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in Telangana and the failure of the State government in tackling it. “The members felt it was unfortunate that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao disappeared from the scene for about 13 days and especially so after it was indicated that a Cabinet meeting would be held to decide the future course of action in dealing with the pandemic,” a statement said.

Mr. Shashidhar Reddy said a decision was taken to conduct an online social media campaign captioned #SpeakupTelangana and this will be launched simultaneously on all social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, WhatsApp etc between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. on July 18. Further details of the campaign are being worked out.

A decision was also taken to write an open letter to the Chief Minister to convey the party’s comments, observations and suggestions to deal with the pandemic.

Mr. Reddy argued that the State government has failed miserably in taking adequate steps to arrest the spread of coronavirus. “There is no credible decision support system in the State with everything centralised with the Chief Minister. With the alarming increase in the spread of the virus and the void created with his absence, people of the State are feeling let down,” he said.