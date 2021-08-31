Congress to delay Huzurabad candidate

Party wants to give every aspirant a chance to contest: Mahesh Goud

Congress seems to have delayed the selection of the Huzurabad candidate till there is some clarity on the poll dates and also prolong the selection procedure to buy time before taking a final decision.

TPCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud made this clear when he announced at a press conference that the candidate selection will be done by the AICC after September 10, and the party wants to give every aspirant a chance to contest for the nomination.

Those aspiring for the Huzurabad ticket for the bypoll will have to apply from September 1 to 5 at Gandhi Bhavan along with an application fee of ₹5,000, which he said was the normal practice in the party. There is a strong opinion emerging in the party that a local candidate would be the right choice.

A senior team of TPCC comprising CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka, MLA D. Sreedhar Babu, MLC T. Jeevan Reddy, former Deputy CM Damodar Rajanarasimha, former MP Ponnam Prabhakar, Warangal DCC president Nayini Narsimha Reddy and Karimnagar DCC president Kavvampalli Satyanarayana, would personally interview the aspirants on September 6. A report from the team will be sent to the AICC after September 10 and only then the candidate’s name would be announced.

Mr. Mahesh Goud accused BJP president Bandi Sanjay of provoking people in the name of Nizam’s property. He reminded that the late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1971 itself had abolished the privy purse made to ruling families of the erstwhile princely states after they integrated into India. Similarly, she also introduced the Land Ceiling Act taking away land from landlords.

He said that BJP had ‘fooled’ people with ₹15 lakh promise to everyone. Similarly Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was ‘fooling people’ with Dalit Bandhu promise. TRS, BJP and MIM are working together, he added.