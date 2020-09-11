Congress to announce GHMC candidates well in advance

Congress party would finalise the candidates for the Greater Municipal Corporation of Hyderabad (GHMC) elections well in advance and the Mayoral candidate would be decided after the finalisation of reservations.
Addressing the preparatory meeting of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) here with Congress leaders and division presidents, TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy said Hyderabad witnessed development only during the Congress regime and the city needs Congress party to get back its lost glory.
Stating that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government stands on a bunch of fake promises and false claims, he attributed the development of Hyderabad to the previous Congress governments. He said the TRS government did not fulfil a single promise it made to the people in the last GHMC elections and deplorable civic conditions reflected the continuous neglect by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.
Mr. Reddy asked the Congress cadre to enlighten the people about the achievement of previous Congress regimes and the failures of present TRS regime. He directed the division presidents to complete the process of formation of committees by September 18. The formation of committees for blocks should also be completed at the earliest.
