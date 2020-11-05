Congress takes up signature campaign against farm bills

Hyderabad

05 November 2020 21:26 IST

BJP favouring a few corporate companies at the cost of crores of farmers, says AICC in-charge

Demanding the repeal of the farm bills passed in Parliament, the Telangana Congress continued its signature campaign on Thursday at several places in Vikarabad and Chevella where the AICC in-charge Manickam Tagore participated.

Mr. Tagore said the Congress party would stand with the farmers and would ensure that the new farm bills do not harm the farmers who, according to him, will lose access to market yards and corporate companies will play havoc with the farming sector. He said the market committees and the minimum support price were the weapons given to the farmers by the Congress governments in the past and the BJP wants to take away that power from them to undermine the entire structure. This was being done to favour a few corporate companies at the cost of crores of farmers, he alleged.

He also targeted the Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for being silent on the issue. He said KCR has done more harm to Telangana and particularly with the farmers by ‘imposing’ family rule on the State. He said the TRS rule was full of corruption and only family members of the Chief Minister benefited. Once the Congress party comes to power it would confiscate all the ill-gotten money from the TRS leaders and distribute it to the farmers.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Tagore questioned the Union Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy for his silence on the corrupt practices of the State government. “Why is he not questioning TRS and KCR?” he asked and said people should see through this game of TRS and BJP.

TPCC working presidents Ponnam Prabhakar and Kusum Kumar, AICC secretary Bose Raju and former MLAs M. Kodanda Reddy and Kichennagari Lakshma Reddy were among those present.