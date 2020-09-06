Congress suspects suspension from the Assembly for raising public issues

The Telangana Congress doesn’t plan to give even a slight opportunity to the government or fall into the TRS trap leading to their suspension from the Assembly, which it fears is quite possible given the serious issues it plans to raise in the sessions.

Thout the strategy to be adopted in the Assembly will be discussed at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting on Monday morning, the MLAs said the Chief Minister, K. Chandrashekar Rao is not willing to accept even slight criticism from the opposition, which according to them is Congress party alone. “We don’t expect the MIM MLAs to corner the government as it a friendly party, and the entire burden of asking the questions falls on us,” a MLA said.

Sangareddy MLA, T. Jagga Reddy said the state was facing serious issues and people want them to be discussed. He said the government should come forward to discuss the corona issue and the facilities at government hospitals in Telangana with an open mind as it concerns the health of the poor. “Our CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka has toured the state hospitals for 10 days and he has valuable inputs to be shared in the Assembly,” he said.

Apart from the state issues MLAs also want to seek specific answers to the problems in the respective constituencies. Mr. Jagga Reddy says opposition MLAs should get more space and time as the ruling party MLAs have some access to the Chief Minister and Ministers for redressel of their constituency issues.

Meanwhile, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Bhatti Vikramarka has asked the party spokespersons to expose the ‘failures’ of the government on all platforms while the MLAs would seek answers from the government in the Assembly.

Speaking to the party spokespersons, he said the party was well prepared to raise issues of public importance and corner the government on its failures. However, it was equally important that party’s voice was heard on all platforms outside the Assembly as well.

Apart from Corona, issues related to farmers and unemployed youth, double bedroom houses, rising attacks on dalits, corruption in irrigation projects were some of the key aspects that will be raised in the Assembly, he said.

He advised the spokespersons to expose how the Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS) was going to be a huge burden on the poor and middle classes. Subjects were allotted to the spokespersons for indepth study. TPCC spokespersons Boreddy Ayodhya Reddy, Indira Shobhan, Kalva Sujata, Mogulla Raji Reddy, Sandhya Reddym Nizamuddin, Sudheer Reddy were among present.