Congress submits RTI application with SEC, seeks poll CCTV footage

Doubts over ‘sudden rise’ of percentage

AICC spokesperson Sravan Dasoju filed an RTI application with the State Election Commission (SEC) seeking booth-wise CCTV footage of the GHMC elections held on December 1 in view of the “suspicious rise” in the polling percentage in the last one hour.

He sought footage and also the web casting details right from the beginning of voting until the completion of voting of each polling station of 150 divisions of GHMC. He also sought total number of polled votes in each booth of the 150 divisions apart from total number of votes polled with non-swastik symbol or any other symbol or mark.

Mr. Sravan said it was surprising to see the poll percentage going up to 60% and even 90% in certain areas of Old City. He expressed concerns over the sudden rise of this poll percentage, which spiked to 50% in just one hour from 38% reported until 5 p.m. “I doubt the statistics released by the SEC. When there were no voters coming to the polling stations and the staff were taking a nap, how come suddenly the poll percentage went up?” he asked.