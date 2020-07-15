Congress slams KTR over ‘just 2%’ death rate remarks

Hyderabad

15 July 2020 00:21 IST

‘Will KTR give a similar statement if those 2% include a member of their family?’

Telangana Congress leaders slammed TRS working president and Minister K.T. Rama Rao for his statement that the death rate in the State was “just 2%”.

“KTR must realise that each number in the statistics represents a human being and a family. Life of each and every citizen of Telangana is highly precious and deserves to be saved. Will KTR or any TRS leader give a similar statement if those 2% include a member of their family?” TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy and CLP leader Bhatti Vikaramarka asked.

Addressing the party cadre through Facebook on Tuesday, they said Mr. KTR and other TRS leaders were trying to downplay the COVID situation while Telangana was still in the bottom of list of states in conducting tests and in recovery rate.

They said that the KCR government did nothing to prevent the spread of coronavirus during the last four months. Despite repeated requests by the Congress, the State government did not increase the testing rate. The health infrastructure was not upgraded during the lockdown period and today the situation has turned so worse that the staff of Gandhi Hospital, the frontline warriors against coronavirus, had to go on strike demanding adequate payment, they said.

They added that the TPCC COVID-19 Task Force, headed by senior leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy, has decided to launch the “Speak Up Telangana” online Social Media Campaign to voice the concerns of the people and asked the party cadre to expose the failures of TRS government in handling coronavirus.

Mr. Reddy demanded that the State government include COVID treatment in Aarogyasri scheme, pay ₹ 50 lakh ex gratia to frontline warriors, including health, sanitation workers, journalists and police personnel who died due to COVID and ₹ 10 lakh ex gratia to the families of all coronavirus victims.

Open letter

Meanwhile, in an open letter, TPCC working president Ponnam Prabhakar also condemned Mr. KTR’s statement and questioned the insensitive attitude.

“It reflects how this government is least bothered about people’s lives,” Mr. Prabhakar said on Tuesday.