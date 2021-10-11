Congress silent protest on Monday

Hyderabad

11 October 2021 00:11 IST

Telangana Congress led by TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy and CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka will sit in silence at the Indira Park on Monday protesting against the silence of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah on the Lakhimpuri Kheri violence that led to the killing of eight people including farmers.

All senior leaders will participate in the protest, demanding removal of Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra from the Ministry as his son was one of the accused in the killing.

Advertising

Advertising